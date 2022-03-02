Soap Opera Favorite Renewed Through 2024

The Bold and the Beautiful has officially been renewed! CBS on Wednesday, March 1 announced that the long-running soap opera has been renewed for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37. The renewal comes as the series prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary later this month.

Confirming the renewal, Margot Wain, Senior Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment, noted in a press release that “for 35 years The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 Daytime lineup.” Wain went on to extend her congratulations to “our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success.” Wain also thanked fans of the beloved soap, stating that their “passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store,” Bradley P. Bell, Executive Producer and Head Writer of The Bold and the Beautiful, added. “Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”

Created by the late William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, and originally premiering on the network back on March 23, 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful is set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion scene and centers around the wealthy and powerful Forrester family. Throughout the show’s 8,734 episodes, there have been 100 weddings, 23 babies born on screen, 1,793 cans of hairspray and 415 tubes of lipstick, and 1,700 sets, according to statistics released by the network. Those thousands of episodes have also given way to plenty of accolades, with The Bold and The Beautiful taking in 100 Daytime Emmy Award wins and 306 nominations.

The soap is set to mark another major milestone on Wednesday, March 23, when it will mark its 35th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, The Bold and the Beautiful will air a special standalone episode on Thursday, March 24 Katherine Kelly Lang’s character Brooke Logan and five of her true loves. According to CBS, the episode will see the return of Jack Wagner, who played Nick Marone from 2003 to 2012, and Winsor Harmon, who played Thorne Forrester from 1996 to 2016, with John McCook, Don Diamont, and Thorsten Kaye also featured. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.