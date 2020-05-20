CBS Renews 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Through 2022

CBS has renewed The Bold and the Beautiful for two more seasons, which will run through 2022. The long-running soap opera is currently in Season 33 and the renewal extending it through Seasons 34 and 35, according to Deadline.

Amy Reisenbach, EVP, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment, said the show "has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup." Along with attributing its success to the "supremely talented cast, writers and producers that [head writer] Brad Bell has assembled," though she was quick to thank the show's loyal viewers as well. "Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B's dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."

This story is developing.