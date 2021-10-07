‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Alum Marks Return to Daytime Soap

After a multi-year absence, actor Sean Kanan made his grand return to The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Kanan reprised his role as troublemaker Deacon Sharpe, the son of Daryl Sharpe and the father of Eric Sharpe and Hope Logan, during the Thursday, Oct. 7 all-new episode of the hit CBS soap opera. The episode marked Kanan’s first appearance on the show since 2017.

News of Kanan’s return to the series was first shared by the actor himself Wednesday evening. Making the exciting announcement, Kanan shared a throwback photo from his time on the show while teasing, “I’m baaaaack!” He went on to encourage fans to tune into Thursday’s episode to “see what daytime’s baddest bad boy has in store for the Foresters.” Speaking with Soap Opera Digest of his return, Kanan said of his return, “coming through the gate at CBS Television City, I just had the biggest smile on my face. It was like coming home.”

https://twitter.com/seankanan/status/1445710274783166472?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Bold and the Beautiful social channels also shared the exciting news, with the show’s official Instagram account giving fans a sneak peek clip of Kanan’s return. The page wrote, “buckle up because daddy’s home,” adding that Kanan “returns as Deacon Sharpe on all-new episodes of [The Bold and the Beautiful] this week.” The official synopsis for Kana’s return episode read, “Zende will makes it clear that he wants a future with Paris. The drama was unfolds when an unexpected visitor arrives in Los Angeles.”

The promise of seeing Kanan back in character as Deacon Sharpe sparked plenty of excitement among long-time viewers of the show, many of whom expressed their excitement with Kanan on social media. Reacting to the news, one viewer tweeted, “I’m so glad that Deacon is returning!! Deacon never should have left. He always made the show hotter in each story line that he was in.” Another person wrote, “can’t wait!!!! You’ve been dearly missed and you just made us, the viewers so happyyyyyyyyy!!!!!” A third fan expressed hope that Kanan will remain on the show for “for many years!”

At this time, it is unclear how many episodes Kanan is set to appear in. The actor first joined the soap as Deacon Sharpe back in 2000 and made appearances until early 2012, when he moved to its sister soap The Young and the Restless. He returned to The Bold and the Beautiful later that year and continued to make periodic appearances until 2017. The actor’s other credits include Sunset Beach, Desperate Housewives, Youthful Daze, and Studio City, among others.