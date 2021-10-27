‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Adds ‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are reeling at the news that Dr. Taylor Hayes is making her way back to the CBS show. Entertainment Weekly reports that veteran actress Krista Allen will take on the iconic role previously played by Hunter Tylo beginning Dec. 10. Hayes, a psychiatrist whose romance with Ridge Forrester spanned from 1990 to 2019 despite the dramatic love triangle with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Tylo left The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019, with the show explaining Hayes’ absence by writing in her character doing missionary work in another country. An insider told EW that the show initially reached out to Tylo about reprising her role, but “was unsuccessful.” Hayes’ missionary work has been tough to explain over the years as the doctor missed many major moments in her family’s life – from son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) undergoing brain surgery to daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) struggling with a pill addiction before marrying and having a son with Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Fans will see how she picks up the pieces when Hayes returns in December, this time played by Allen. While Allen originally got her TV start in the soap world, playing Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1996 to 1999, she’s gone on to appear on shows including CSI, The X-Files, Baywatch, Two and a Half Men and Monk. Recently, she appeared 9-1-1 and in the Lifetime movie I Almost Married a Serial Killer. Allen has yet to comment extensively on her casting, but did repost several The Bold and the Beautiful fan accounts on her Instagram Story Tuesday and added her thanks for their support.

Allen is reportedly scheduled to begin filming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 and will start taping scenes with her daughter and ex-husband Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Forrester has been with Logan for years now, but Hayes’ return could make room for a revival of the iconic love triangle. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays 1:30-2 p.m. ET/12:30-1 p.m. PT on CBS.