'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The series stars Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) as Bob Wheeler, a divorced man who runs a compression sock factory in Detroit. After the stress of his job leads to a mild heart attack, he meets Abishola Adebambo, a nurse played by Folake Olowofoyeku. Although the two have very different backgrounds, Bob falls in love with Abishola and convinces her to give him a chance. Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere created the series.

Christine Ebersole plays Bob's mother Dorrie, while Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe play Bob's siblings. Shola Adewusi and Barry Shabaka Henley play Abishola's aunt and uncle, respectively. Travis Wolfe Jr., Vernee Watson-Johnson, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona round out the main cast. Bob Hearts Abishola earned Emmy nominations for cinematography in 2020 and production design in 2022. It is produced by Chick Lorre Productions with Warner Bros. Television.

Bob Hearts Abishola has averaged 5.99 million viewers in its fourth season. The show's average climbs to 6.9 million viewers when live+35-day multiplatform viewing is included. Bob Hearts Abishola ranks as the number two comedy among African American viewers, behind only The Neighborhood.

The Neighborhood was renewed as the series films its 100th episode this week. The series stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Cedric the Entertainer, and Tichina Arnold. It averaged 6.13 million viewers live and 7.3 million with live+35-day multiplatform viewing factored in.

CBS also renewed Ghosts and Young Sheldon for the 2023-2024 season. This means all four of CBS' 2022-2023 sitcoms have been renewed. The network did not debut a single new comedy during the season after it passed on all four comedy pilots. (One of the pilots passed over was Unplanned in Akron, which starred Gardell's former Mike & Molly co-star Katy Mixon.) Ghosts, Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola are all available to stream on Paramount+.