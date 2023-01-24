'The Neighborhood' Season 6 Is Already a Done Deal at CBS

Cedric the Entertainer still has a home in the CBS neighborhood. The network renewed the hit sitcom The Neighborhood for a sixth season on Monday. The cast also features New Girl star Max Greenfield and 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs.

The Neighborhood has continued to be a strong ratings machine for CBS. Its fifth season is averaging 6.13 million viewers live during its Monday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot. The average climbs to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing over linear and streaming platforms factored in. The Neighborhood is the number three comedy series on Paramount+. It is also the top-rated comedy among African American viewers.

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

The Neighborhood was created by Jim Reynolds. It stars Greenfield and Behrs as Dave and Gemma Johnson, a Midwestern couple who move to a predominantly African American neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer plays their neighbor Calvin. Tichina Arnold plays Calvin's wife, while Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears play their son. Hank Greenspan plays Dave and Gemma's son. The series is a CBS Studios production and is available to stream on Paramount+.

The Neighborhood's success comes in spite of some difficult behind-the-scenes situations. In 2021, Reynolds stepped down as showrunner after the first three seasons over complaints of insensitive comments and other "race-related issues" in the series. Meg DeLoatch served as showrunner for Season 4, while Bill Martin and Mike Schiff came in for Season 5.

After Season 5 began in September, Cedric The Entertainer assured PopCulture.com that the show was in good hands with Martin and Schiff. They previously worked with the comedian on The Soul Man.

"With the guys this year, we're back to what it would be – what we feel is the kind idea that tells all-encompassing stories, and we just pull people in," Cedric told us in October. "And we just kind of regular folks out here just dealing with the issues and the circumstances that's right in front of us. And so we've just really been blessed to be able to find great people, find the kind of comradery that we need when we go to work, so that everything from top to bottom really kind of slows seamlessly."