'Ghosts' Season 3 Fate Revealed at CBS

Ghosts has been a major hit sitcom for CBS, and now the network has revealed the show's Season 3 fate. Deadline reports that Ghosts will in fact return for a brand new season. At this time, it is presumed that the complete cast will be returning, but the show is currently still in the middle of Season 2 so anything could happen in the last few episodes to change that.

In a statement on the series renewal, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said, "This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week. As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.

The Ghosts cast and showrunners turned up for San Diego Comic-Con last year, and fans got quite a lot of surprises. Among them was a revelation about some "new ghosts" set to appear on the CBS sitcom for its second season. According to EW, during the show's SDCC 2022 panel, Ambudkar revealed, "We have new ghosts." Meanwhile, McIver added how "the B&B will be open" with new guests but that also means, "it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place."

Ambudkar went on to promise that audiences will "learn a lot more about [the Woodstone] ghosts and their histories" and interpersonal relationships. "Everybody here has a really juicy story that delves into their past," he said, further sharing that Sasappis (Zaragoza) will have a "special" moment in the new season and that Hetty (Wisocky) "has her own awakening as a woman." Wisocky then chimed in and spoke about co-star Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta: "Danielle has a wonderful flashback that we've all been waiting for."

