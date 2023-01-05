'So Help Me Todd': 'Happy Endings' Alum Fills Mysterious Role in Exclusive Preview

So Help Me Todd returns from its holiday break on CBS Thursday with a major guest star. Eliza Coupe, who starred in Happy Endings, makes her debut in the series, playing a character referenced multiple times in the past. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, Coupe has an important conversation with Skylar Astin's Todd from prison.

Coupe plays Veronica, the private eye who seduced Todd two years before the series began, convincing him they were equal partners in their detective agency. In reality, she was setting him up as the fall guy while she plotted an illegal wiretapping and forgery scheme. Although Todd's mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) helped keep him out of prison, Todd lost his private investigator license. Todd then joined Margaret's law firm in Portland, Oregon as an in-house investigator.

In "The Devil You Know," Margaret comes close to losing an important case involving the murder of an investigative journalist. Todd decides to get help from Veronica and meets her in prison. When they finally meet, Veronica attempts to convince Todd that she is trying to make up for her role in the loss of his P.I. license.

Although Veronica has been mentioned on the show in the past, the Jan. 5 episode is the first time she is seen onscreen. "I just think that adds a really wonderful color to Todd. He [typically] meets people with a lot of strength, a lot of snark, a lot of sarcasm. And with Veronica, Todd is putty," Astin told TV Insider of Todd and Veronica's reunion. "She is femme fatale-level. So to watch him overcome that, to battle the resentment that's built up – there's a lot to play there. I'm excited to see how it shakes out!"

Coupe is best known for playing Jane Kerkovich-Williams in the cult classic sitcom Happy Endings. She also starred in the last two seasons of Scrubs and Fox's short-lived Pivoting. She also has a recurring role in Hulu's Reboot, the new sitcom from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan.

So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and debuted in September. Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo also star. The show received a full-season order in October. New episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and are available to stream on Paramount+.