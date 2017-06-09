Snooki Reveals If She Would Join A ‘Jersey Shore’ Revival

Snooki is all in for a Jersey Shore revival! The 29-year-old reality star says that a return to the wildly popular MTV series isn’t out of the question at this time.

When asked if she would take part in a reboot show during an interview with E! News, Snooki said: “Yes! But not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week.”

Jersey Shore starred Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick. The show followed the group of roommates and the drama the ensued as they partied all summer at the beach. The series ran for six seasons between 2009 to 2012.

In regards to her fellow cast members, Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, said there is one co-star that she doesn’t keep in touch with: Mike “The Situation.”

Mike is currently facing 15 years in prison for a 2014 tax evasion indictment.

“I haven’t really talked to Mike since the reunion,” she said. “We’re not exactly friends. I don’t wish harm on him or hold a grudge. I feel terrible. Nobody wants to go to jail.”

Even though they are not the best of buds, both Snooki and The Situation have been outspoken about wanting to do a revival show. Earlier this year, Mike took to Instagram to tease a reunion series saying that he was totally down for it.

In addition to Mike and Snooki, Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley is game for the reboot.

“We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” Jwoww said. “And if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”

Vinny Guadagnino also wants to do a Jersey Shore reunion.

“Why not?” he said. “I would do anything that would entertain people…and that would not make me look like a complete idiot!”

29-year-old Vinny continued by saying, “We do reminisce, sometimes we get on group chats together and talk and stuff. And when we talk to each other, it’s about, like, who clogged the toilet! It’s still regular petty stuff!”

