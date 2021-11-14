‘SNL’: Taylor Swift Sings About ‘3 Sad Virgins’ in Unexpected Music Sketch

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson teamed up for a Saturday Night Live digital short this weekend, but the three newer cast members accompanying them were the butt of the joke. The sketch is called “Please Don’t Destroy – Three Sad Virgins,” and it’s an unlikely earworm. Judging by the response on social media, it seems to be the stand-out hit of the night.

“Three Sad Virgins” begins with Davidson approaching three new SNL writers, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy (collectively known as the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy) to talk about doing a sketch together. After they eagerly agree, they are thrust into a music video about how cool and famous Davidson is while they’re just “three sad virgins.” Their protests over the content reach a crescendo just as that week’s musical guest, Swift shows up to record her verse.

The usually reserved, PG-rated Swift seems right at home singing about Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy’s insecurities in the sketch. Fans laughed with them, overcome by the out-of-character lyrics from Swift. The full episode of SNL is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. Here’s a look at what fans are saying about the “Three Sad Virgins” sketch.

Earworm

Finally, some fans joked that this parody of a song had no right being as catchy as it is. They complained that it would be awkward to have these lyrics stuck in their heads for days on end now.

Wendy’s

The sketch included an a throw-away joke about the Wendy’s fast food chain, so naturally the Wendy’s Twitter account got in on it on Sunday morning. Fans had mixed feelings about this personified brand participation.

10-Minute Version

Of course, Swift just rocked the pop music world with a 10-minute extended version of her song “All Too Well,” so fans wondered if there was a similar version of “Three Sad Virgins” in the works.

Trending

The fact that this sketch got the phrase “Three Sad Virgins” trending on Twitter was itself part of the fun for some fans. They laughed imagining what people who had not seen the episode might think.

Dune

For many fans, the Dune reference in the second verse of the song pushed the whole thing over the edge. Before the episode was over, fans were busy editing together memes that included the movie and the sketch.

Applicable

Fans quickly grafted the “Three Sad Virgins” moniker onto other people with devastating effect. They targeted everyone from other entertainters to fictional characters to politicians.

An Actual Bop

While “Three Sad Virgins” was obviously a joke, fans marveled at the fact that it was actually quite catchy. Many wondered if it would be okay to listen to the song unironically.