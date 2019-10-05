‘SNL’: Taylor Swift Gets a Little ‘Too British’ in Promo With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Taylor Swift did a Saturday Night Live promo with Phoebe Waller-Bridge this week, but her British accent left something to be desired. The singer is this week’s musical guest while Waller-Bridge is the host, and their promo shows how differently they really are.

Waller-Bridge introduced the clip, where the two women stood side-by-side on the iconic SNL stage. After announcing that they were going to be on the show this week, Waller-Bridge looked to Swift, who read her lines as best she could.

“It’s going to be mental, ‘innit?” Swift said hesitantly. “Like a randy hen-do…”

“Did you write this?” Swift asked, breaking from the script and turning to Waller-Bridge.

“Yeah, sorry,” she responded. “It’s too British, isn’t it?”

Of all the many things Swift is known for, accents are not one of them. Still, fans liked to see her try, and take an active role in promotion where many musical guests simply stand in the background.

“You’d think Taylor would be up on her British slang since she loves a ‘London Boy,’” one fan commented.

“Come on Taylor, we need you to do a skit,” added another.

“So, for some reason when Taylor posted about being on SNL… I assumed she was the host,” another person wrote. “Like I know she does music, but in my head everything revolves around her always so I was like ‘cool, she’ll be her own musical guest.’”

Still, the evening is sure to please fans of Swift, Waller-Bridge and SNL, all three of whom are on a roll right now. This is SNL’s second week back this season, and already the political fare that the show often satirizes is heating up. The season premiere brought back Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, and several other prominent political figures as well.

Swift herself has spoken up about politics this year, so there is always the chance she could take on such a role in one of the night’s skits. On the other hand, musical guests tend to hang back, so she may sit out the cold open.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge is having a massive year, coming off of three wins at the 2019 Emmys and two more nominations. The actress is known for both Fleabag and Killing Eve, among other things, and she is an easy choice for this week’s SNL host.



Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.