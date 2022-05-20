'SNL' Star Expected to Leave Series After 8 Seasons

✖

It's being reported that an SNL star is expected to leave the sketch comedy series, after spending eight seasons as a cast member. Variety reports that an unnamed source revealed the news, claiming that Davidson will exit following the upcoming Season 47 finale. NBC reportedly declined to comment on the claims.

Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in 2014, during Season 40. He was only 20 years old at the time, making him one of the show's youngest cast members ever. Over the years he's become a major star of the show, with the help of characters such Chad — a clueless bro with hilariously poor social skills — and noteworthy appearances in the Weekend Update segment. In the past few years, Davidson has been doing more film projects, such as The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad.

While Davidson's personal life has been making many headlines lately, the comedian has been hard at work. He's actually been away from SNL for a new horror thriller The Home, which is currently in production. He also has two other movies coming out soon: Bodies Bodies Bodies; Good Mourning with a U alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; and Meet Cute, which co-stars Kaley Cuoco.

Additionally, Davidson recently landed a starring role in forthcoming new comedy series. According to Deadline, the comedian is co-writing, executive producing and starring in Bupkis, a new half-hour comedy for Peacock which is loosely based on his own life, but heavily fictionalized and exaggerated. SNL creator Lorne Michels also serves as an executive producer on the series, and Davidson's long-time friend/creative partner Dave Sirus is helping write, along with Judah Miller (Crashing).

Bupkis, Deadline reports, "will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is known." The outlet also states that the show has been compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is essentially an embellished version of star Larry David's life. Bupkis "is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with an unapologetically R-rated storytelling." It's being said that "A-list talent" is already in talks to join the ensemble cast that is being formed around Davidson's character.

Speaking about the new series, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman Susan Rovner said, "Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view." Rovner added, "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."