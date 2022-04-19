Did Kim Kardashian Have Pete Davidson Photoshopped in Late Night Date Photos?

✖

Social media users are accusing Kim Kardashian of editing Pete Davidson's appearance in her latest Instagram post with him. According to @ProblematicFame, a page that hones in on exposing how "Instagram can impact beauty standards," shared a photo of Davidson looking to the side during an episode of SNL alongside a close-up of the comedian in Kardashian's post. "reality," the account wrote over the candid "Weekend Update" segment photo. "instagram," the caption read beneath Kardashian's version.

But a source told Page Six exclusively that the photos had no Photoshopping involved. "Pete's nose and neck appearance were not altered in anyway," the insider told the media outlet. "The image shown in the side-by-side shows his face at a different angle, and he is smiling larger so it cannot be an apples-to-apples comparison." Page Six also has seen the original version of the photo in question, which is actually a Live snap, and nothing has been altered.

Reps for Davidson and Kardashian didn't immediately return Page Six's requests for comment. The pair have been dating since Kardashian's SNL debut in October 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenner crew are no stranger to photoshopping photos and being called out on them. Kim's accusations came just one day after Khloé Kardashian admitted to Photoshopping her daughter, True, into pictures snapped at Disneyland.

The Good American owner Photoshopped her daughter into old Disneyland pictures after she accidentally fessed up that True's first time going to the park was this week in for her 4th birthday. "Welllppp I f—ked this one up. Anyways….. let's focus on something else," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji on Twitter. "Our show airs in a few days," she added in reference to the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

In Khloé's photos, her niece Chi looked blurry while True looked clear. Spectators also noted that True posed in a way that would only appear in a stock image for a picture frame. One TikToker claimed that the family had superimposed True's face onto Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's body. The original photo of Stormi and Chi in matching outfits were taken in October 2021.