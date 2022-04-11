Larry David Reveals Fate of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12

✖

Curb Your Enthusiasm isn't finished yet. On Sunday night, series creator and star Larry David confirmed that there will be a Season 12 of the long-running comedy series, according to a report by Deadline. Many fans are relieved since the last season left so many enticing plotlines wide open.

David spoke at a TV Academy event hosted by the Directors' Guild of America on Sunday night. During a Q&A discussion, David was asked if he intended to make Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, and he said yes. Unlike other shows, we don't need to wait for official confirmation from the studio or the network on this news. Insiders told Deadline that this show "ostensibly operates on David's schedule and whims."

Back in February, HBO Max executive Casey Bloys seemed to confirm that the network was eager to make more episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm with David on board. He said: "As usual, if [Larry David] has an area that he is excited about, we'll do more. I imagine he will."

The DGA event on Sunday also included Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Schaffer. They share EP credits with Gavin Bolone and Jeff Garlin. The series has been running since the fall of 2000 and is one of HBO's most successful comedies ever.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is about a semi-fictionalized version of Larry David. Just like in real life, the show version of David co-created Seinfeld, and Curb Your Enthusiasm follows his misadventures in the entertainment industry after that initial success. The series has a dry sense of humor and often centers around awkward encounters and miscommunications that leave the audience disliking every character involved.

David stars as a version of himself on the show while Cheryl Hines plays his wife, Cheryl, who eventually becomes his ex-wife. The main cast also includes Jeff Garlin as Larry's friend and manager Jeff Greene, who is unscrupulous in both business and life. Jeff's wife Susie is played by Susie Essman, and the friend group is rounded out by Leon Black, played by J.B. Smoove.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 left a lot of doors open for new hijinks. In the latest round of episodes, a burglar casing Larry's house fell into his pool and drowned, causing some unlikely legal trouble for Larry who did not have the requisite fence around his swimming pool. He also has a bizarre new romance in the works and a parody show-within-a-show to contend with. All 11 seasons of the show are streaming now on HBO Max. There's no word yet on when Season 12 will go into production or when it might premiere.