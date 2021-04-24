New 'SNL' Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Rege-Jean Page Episode Instead

✖

Saturday Night Live is not new this weekend again. Instead, NBC is re-airing the Feb. 20 episode featuring Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and rapper Bad Bunny on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET. No new SNL episode is expected until May 8, which will be the first of three consecutive episodes in May. The May 8 episode will be hosted by Elon Musk and features Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

Page's appearance on SNL followed his breakout performance as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Season 1 of Bridgeton. The SNL writers played his swoon-worthy looks to the hilt in the episode, including a hilarious sketch parodying the role of intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot on Bridgerton. However, the highlight from the episode was the "Drivers License" sketch, in which Page joined the male SNL cast members to sing along to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit single.

Rodrigo watched the sketch air live and was totally stunned to see her song parodied on the show. "I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star recently told Radio.com. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License.'" She also could not believe that the sketch involved Pete Davidson, her "biggest celebrity crush," comparing her to Taylor Swift. "It was just insane," Rodrigo said. "It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."

The last new episode of SNL aired on April 10 and featured Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan with Kid Cudi as the musical performer. The episode included brief tributes to the late SNL writer Anne Beatts and rapper DMX. The rapper's death was also mentioned in the Minneapolis local TV station cold open that highlighted the different outlooks of white and Black TV pundits. When one of the white hosts mentioned that "royalty" died, Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson's characters thought Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat were talking about DMX. However, they really meant Prince Philip, who died just hours before DMX on April 9.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The network also airs an older episode at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.