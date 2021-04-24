Elon Musk to Host 'SNL' Alongside A-List Pop Star

✖

Saturday Night Live has announced its next celebrity host and musical guest — Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus. Musk will host the sketch show with musical accompaniment from Cyrus on Saturday, May 8. The news has fans groaning on social media.

The official SNL Twitter account posted its usual index card announcement of its next host on Saturday afternoon, giving fans two weeks to clear their schedules. The post picked up a few thousand likes and retweets, but it received a brutal ratio of replies from critics saying this was a bad casting choice. Musk is a controversial figure thanks to his labor practices and his spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic, and some are not excited to see him take the stage in Studio 8H.



"Miley deserves so much better than this," one fan commented on the announcement. Another added: "Literally why are you having him on?? That man sucks," while a third wrote: "idk how much communication you have with Lorne or the higher ups, but someone needs to tell them that absolutely no one wants this. I can not think of a single person who wants this. And I don't mean Miley."



Many commenters suggested that the show simply dismiss Musk and have Cyrus pull double duty as both host and musical guest of that upcoming episode. One even wrote: "Cancel this episode now. Just delete the post, say it was a funny joke, have Miley do double duty and never entertain an idea so horrendously stupid again."

This story is developing.