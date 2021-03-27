Olivia Rodrigo Sparks Debate Over New Music After Wiping Her Instagram

✖

One of the tell-tale signs that an artist is planning a new release is wiping their Instagram page, and Olivia Rodrigo did just that. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, who just scored a monster hit with her first single "Drivers License," deleted all her past posts on Instagram Friday. She then added one new post, which inspired her fans to speculate that she plans on releasing her first album soon.

The one post shows an old television set playing footage of a melting ice cream cone. The 18-year-old star did not include any caption, but the clip has been viewed over 1 million times in the first six hours since it was published. Over 11,000 of Rodrigo's fans have commented, including some of her famous followers.

"I’ve never been excited about a melting ice cream cone before but now I am?" The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka wrote. "This is wildly satisfying to watch," stylist Clayton Hawkins wrote. "Makes me wanna ice cream real bad," makeup artist Tonya Brewer added. "Deleting all of your photos and then posting a cryptic video is very Taylor of you," one fan wrote, referencing a move Taylor Swift once made.

Rodrigo shot to fame with the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. She was then cast as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+. However, in January, she released her single "Drivers License," which instantly became a smash hit on Spotify. The song went on to debut in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts around the world.

The popularity of "Drivers License" was even parodied on Saturday Night Live in a sketch with guest host Rege-Jean Page. "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she tweeted almost immediately after the sketch aired. "I'm losing my mind an SNL sketch ab drivers license omg," she added in an Instagram Story post.

In an interview with Radio.com, Rodrigo said she was "absolutely floored" and "screaming" when she first saw the sketch. "I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal," she said, notes Entertainment Tonight. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License,'" she continued. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."