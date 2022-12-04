'Kenan and Kel' Takes Over 'SNL' as Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite for Parody Sketch

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live this weekend for a revival of Kenan & Kel, their beloved 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom. Of course, it was not exactly the way fans may have remembered the series thanks to SNL guest host Keke Palmer. The Nope star took the show in a surprisingly dark direction, but fans were still excited about seeing Mitchell and Thompson together again.

In the pre-taped sketch, the new Kenan & Kel is called Kenan & Kelly, with Palmer playing a female version of Mitchell's Kel Kimple. Palmer decided to bring mature themes to the show, including the revelation that she is pregnant with Thompson's child! "Kenan was gunning for an Emmy award," Thompson told the cameras.

Palmer also came up with her own catchphrase, "Uh oh, here comes the bus." This replaced Mitchell's famous catchphrase, "Aw, here it goes." The new phrase did not make sense because, as Thompson pointed out, "There was no bus!" Palmer used the catchphrase even after making a dramatic speech about how troubled her childhood was. "It just started and I think we have a tone issue... but people seem excited about it, I guess," Thompson said.