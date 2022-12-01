'SNL': Steve Martin Returns as Host for First Time Since 2009

Steve Martin is making his hosting return to Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2009. The comedian will help close out 2022 by co-hosting the NBC sketch show alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-star and fellow SNL veteran Martin Short on Dec. 10, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Martin and Short have both made their mark on SNL over the years, with Martin hosting the show an impressive 15 times. Short, who was once an SNL cast member, has since hosted three times, and the pair have made countless cameos over the years. The two longtime collaborators have even co-hosted SNL before, completing their hosting trio with their Three Amigos co-star Chevy Chase to host a 1986 episode.

While Saturday Night Live typically doesn't go with dual hosts, it's not a totally new concept. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted together in 2015 and past duos have included Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, Mr. T and Hulk Hogan, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The following week on Dec. 17, Elvis actor Austin Butler will make his hosting debut with musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Butler garnered Oscar buzz over his role in the Baz Luhrmann biopic and will be making his next major appearance in Dune: Part Two alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

This Saturday's SNL host will be Keke Palmer, who is hosting the Dec. 3 episode with musical guest SZA. "I'm very excited," the Nope star told PopCulture last month of her hosting debut. "I think there's an excited nervous energy of, 'Just get me on the set. What are we about to be doing? What is the gag? ... I'm just excited to also revisit that [multi-cam comedy] space again because it's like theater meets TV, and that's a lot of fun."

Looking forward to crossing another accomplishment off her long list, the 29-year-old actress named Whoopi Goldberg and Carol Burnett as comedians who inspire her career. "I just want to be able to take up space in that way as a woman in comedy and have fun with it," Palmer told PopCulture. "I think I just want people to have fun. That's all you ever want, you know what I mean? It's just to bring joy to people."