Austin Butler Sets 'SNL' Hosting Debut Amid 'Elvis' Oscar Buzz

Austin Butler fans hoping to see the Elvis star's comedy chops will get their chance in December. The actor, who previously had a breakout role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will host the Dec. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Butler was one of three SNL hosts NBC announced on Tuesday.

SNL's Season 48 December slate will begin with a new episode on Dec. 3, hosted by Keke Palmer. This will mark Palmer's first time hosting the sketch show. Palmer recently starred in Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, Nope, and also voiced a character in Pixar's Lightyear. Her other credits include the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP, Fox's Scream Queens, Showtime's Masters of Sex, and Netflix's Human Resources.

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/klMGcGsP6o — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2022

SZA will be the Dec. 3 musical guest. She previously performed on SNL in 2017 and joined DJ Khaled for a 2019 episode. SZA will release her second album, S.O.S., in December. The album includes the single "Shirt."

The Dec. 10 episode will feature living legends Steve Martin and Martin Short hosting together and Brandi Carlile performing. This will be Martin's 16th time hosting, and the first time since 2009. His most recent appearances on the show have been as a special guest. Short was a cast member from 1984 to 1985 and hosted in 1986, 1996, and 2012. Martin and Short star on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and they will resume their You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! tour next year. Carlile previously performed on SNL in October 2021.

Butler's Dec. 17 episode will likely be the last SNL show of the year. Butler earned critical acclaim for starring as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which has earned him Oscar buzz. Butler gained fame for his work on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel shows as a teen, but his performance as Tex Watson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood served as his breakout part. He is also starring in the upcoming Dune: Part Two.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be Butler's musical guest. This will be their first time on the show since 2009. The trio's latest album is Cool It Down, which was nominated for the 2022 Best Alternative Music Album Grammy. It is their first album since 2013 and includes the singles "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" and "Burning."

New episodes of SNL begin at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturday nights and are available on Peacock. This season began with a major sea change, as Lorne Michaels saw eight cast members leave his show. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were brought in to fill out the ranks.