‘SNL’ Host and ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Gets Job at NBC in New Promo

Jason Momoa takes on the job of an NBC Page in a new promo for his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Momoa is hosting SNL this weekend, which means he is spending a whole lot of time at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. In a promo for the big appearance, he walked by a desk where a page was answering phone calls, and due to an emergency, was saddled with the task himself.

“Put this on and man the phones, please!” the other page says, handing Momoa a Page jacket.

“My pleasure,” Momoa said ominously, holding the blazer with a peacock lapel.

Things took a turn for the chaotic when Momoa got a mysterious phone call. In a characteristically intense close-up, he promised to find a specific answer for the person on the other end of the line.

“I do not know that answer right now, but I do will do everything in my power to get that information for you,” he said in a gruff super hero voice.

What followed was a montage of Momoa storming through the studio, sorting through files and trying to get into the office of show creator Lorne Michaels. He even had a run in with cast member Beck Bennett, who he punched out rather than explain what was going on.

Finally, Momoa was forced to dance his way through a net of laser trip wire just to get to a laptop where he confirmed that Saturday Night Live is, in fact… live.

“F—, the show is live?” he said after hanging up, with dawning realization.

The skit was extremely reminiscent of 30 Rock, the NBC sitcom that was set in the studio with a live sketch show not unlike SNL. The show was created by Tina Fey, and often considered by critics as foundational for the modern age of TV as we know it.

The show also introduced the NBC Page program to the general populous through the character of Kenneth Parcell the Page (Jack McBrayer). Not unlike Momoa in this latest promo, the show often forced Kenneth to go to extraordinary lengths to accomplish menial tasks.

The comparison is not that far off, as Momoa is one of the most enthusiastic hosts SNL has had all season. The actor is relatively new to fame, and this is his first time hosting the sketch show. On Saturday afternoon, SNL published another video from behind the scenes, showing an ecstatic Momoa running around the studio grinning over everything.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am to be here,” he said to the camera.

Momoa could be promoting any number of projects with his appearance this week. In addition to the upcoming Aquaman movie, his Canadian series, Frontier just launched its third season on U.S. Netflix. On top of that, he is one of the most-followed stars on social media these days, including Instagram and YouTube.

Momoa takes the Saturday Night Live stage at 11:30 p.m. ET.