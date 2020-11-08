'SNL': Foo Fighters Receive Roaring Response After Playing New and Classic Songs

With all eyes on Saturday Night Live this weekend amid the 2020 presidential election news, Foo Fighters took the stage as this week's musical guests. The band did its best to match a high-energy night around the country, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

Foo Fighters were announced as the post-election musical guests on SNL on Wednesday, joining the previously announced host Dave Chappelle. Chappelle hosted SNL after Trump won the election in 2016, and in many ways his presence on Saturday seemed like a meaningful choice. Fans were not as certain of Foo Fighters for this context, but many were in such high spirits that they were ready to rock out regardless.

According to a report by Vulture, Foo Fighters have been the musical guests on SNL seven times before, spanning the years from 1995 to 2017. The rock band is iconic in its way, though it does not have the same legendary status of other frequent SNL guests like Mick Jagger of Rolling Stones, for example.

This was an auspicious episode for the band to make its eighth appearance, hot on the heels of The Associated Press and other news outlets projecting that former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 election. The news is not set in stone yet, but given SNL's history of criticizing President Donald Trump, it naturally became the centerpiece of the episode.

Emboldened by the election projections, fans were not shy with their feelings about Foo Fighters this weekend. Here is a look at what they had to say.