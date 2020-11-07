Donald Trump Subjected to Numerous 'You're Fired' Tweets in Wake of Projected Loss

On Saturday, as news that President Donald Trump is the projected loser of the 2020 election, Americans had two words for him: "you're fired." Many people took up Trump's signature catchphrase from his days as a reality TV host, calling on the president to concede. Unlike many of the amicable contestants on The Apprentice, Trump intends to continue contesting the 2020 presidential election.

Around mid-morning on Saturday, Pennsylvania reported enough votes counted to declare former Vice President Joe Biden the winner in that state. That allowed The Associated Press and many other news agencies to project Biden as the winner of the election overall, though counting votes continues. On this auspicious occasion, many Americans reached deep into their memories of Trump, past his time in the Oval Office and back to the days when he was the star of NBC's The Apprentice. Back then, his best-known slogan was not "make America great again" or "lock her up," but simply: "you're fired."

The Apprentice ran for 15 seasons in various incarnations on NBC but originally centered around Trump himself as a businessman looking for his next protégé. Each week, Trump would "fire" one person to their face, until only one person was left to take the job he was offering.

Today, that cutthroat portrayal seems like a far cry from the president Americans have had for four years, some critics say. Trump has frequently complained about his presidency's unfairness, even going so far as to suggest that he "deserves" a third term — against the laws of the U.S. government.

With more votes to count, the election is not over, recounts to come and the Trump campaign's legal challenges to work out in court. However, political analysts across the country are confidently predicting that Biden will be the 46th president and that Trump is out of a job. Here's a look at how Twitter confronted him on Saturday.