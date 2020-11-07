'SNL': LeBron James Hypes up Dave Chappelle's Post-Election Episode

✖

Millions woke up on Saturday to the news that outlets were projecting Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election. There are still ballots being counted, but his supporters reacted with excitement. Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, on the other hand, looked ahead to Saturday Night Live's next episode. He hyped-up the return of Dave Chappelle.

"CHAPPELLE SNL. TONIGHT. CHAPPELLE SNL. TONIGHT. CHAPPELLE SNL. TONIGHT. CHAPPELLE SNL. TONIGHT. My brother about to flame that studio up tonight!!! [air nose emoji][flame emoji] LETS GO!!" James tweeted on Saturday afternoon. The longtime comedian in Chappelle will return to the New York studio on Saturday for the first post-election episode of the year, and James made it clear that he is ready to watch.

"This why LeBron James is the greatest player in the whole League," one fan commented on Twitter. Many others joined in the conversation — although some expressed a very different opinion. A couple of people said that James is "not a real activist" and alleged that he will continue to "bow down to China."

Regardless of their opinion about the Lakers player, many Twitter users expressed excitement about Chappelle and the SNL episode. They said that they can't wait to see how the comedian addresses the election during his monologue or any other skits. Would his comments be "insane," or would he calmly address the election?

There is some history in Chappelle's appearance. He previously hosted SNL in November 2016 after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the President-Elect. In particular, one sketch addressed the surprising outcome and how different portions of the population reacted to Trump's victory.

The sketch — written by comedian Neal Brennan — featured Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett all reacting to election night. The quartet started the evening excited about Clinton winning but slowly dipped into despair as more and more states went to the eventual president. Meanwhile, Chappelle simply sat by watching the reactions. Chris Rock later joined the group and made comments about the "next eight years flying by."

In addition to the election night sketch, Chappelle also sparked many reactions with his monologue. He spent nearly 11 minutes talking about Harambe, Black Lives Matter and other topics. He also surprised with a comment about the future president.

"I’m wishing Donald Trump luck," Chappelle said. "And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too. Thank you very much." Chappelle later apologized for this comment and said that he "f—ed up."