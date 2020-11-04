'SNL': Foo Fighters Join Dave Chappelle for Post-Election Episode

✖

SNL previously revealed that comedian Dave Chappelle will be hosting the show's post-election episode, and now it has been announced that the Foo Fighters will join him as musical guest. According to Vulture, the Foo Fighters have been musical guests of Saturday Night Live seven times, between 1995 and 2017. The band also played with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in 2012, during an episode in which he was both host and musical guest.

This will mark the second time that Chappelle has hosted, with his first being right after the 2016 presidential election. The musical guest for that episode was iconic hip-hop group A tribe Called Quest. That episode became quite controversial, mostly due to Chappelle's monologue. During he spoke about a number of topics, from the the Pulse nightclub shooting to the death of Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe. It was, however, Chappelle's comments on Trump, the president-elect at that time, which made the episode stand out.

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle with music from @foofighters. pic.twitter.com/syu1rRD9KQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2020

"I feel bad saying it, but I'm staying in a Trump hotel right now ... housekeeping comes in in the morning and cleans my room and I just go, 'Hey, good morning,' and grab a handful of p— and say, 'Boss said it was okay!'" This joke was in reference to Trump having been caught on tape make a similar comment while speaking to former entertainment journalist Billy Bush. The old clip had been recorded while the two were speaking on a hot mic, but had not been released until just before the election.

Chappelle later went on to recount a time when he visited the White House during former President Barack Obama's term, and joked, "everybody in there was black, except for Bradley Cooper, for some reason." He then continued, "I saw all those black faces, and Bradley, and I saw how happy everybody was—these people who had been historically disenfranchised. And it made me feel hopeful. And it made me fell proud to be an American. And it made me very happy about the prospects of our country."

Finally, Chappelle took a bold stance and, in some ways, extended an olive branch to the then-incoming administration regarding its relationship with the Black community. "So in that spirit, I'm wishing Donald Trump luck. And I'm gonna give him a chance," he said. "And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."