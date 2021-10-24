‘SNL’ Cold Open: New and Old Joe Bidens Meet as Jason Sudeikis Hosts

Saturday Night Live kicked off its Oct. 23 episode with President Joe Biden getting visits from Bidens of the past in a surprisingly short cold open. Host Jason Sudeikis played his version of Biden from his days as President Barack Obama’s vice president, while new cast member James Austin Johnson played Biden as he is today. Alex Moffat, who briefly played Biden in the second half of the 2020-2021 season, also made an appearance, but no one had any idea who he was really supposed to be. Jim Carrey, who played Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, was nowhere to be found.

When Sudeikis’ Biden arrived in the Oval Office, he tried to cheer up Johnson’s Biden, whose life is very different as commander in chief than it was as V.P. “I’m you from eight years ago, man. The ghost of Biden’s past!” Sudeikis told Johnson.

“How can you be me? You seem so happy, so carefree, so… what’s the word I’m looking for?” Johnson’s Biden asked. Sudeikis replied, “Lucid.” Sudeikis also sounded disappointed about how the pressures of the presidency were getting to today’s Biden. When Biden explained to younger Biden about the mess he had to clean up because of the previous president, younger Biden yelled, “Wow, Hillary got awesome!”

Following Moffatt’s brief appearance, Younger Biden gave today’s Biden some advice. “I want you to stand tall. I want you to flash those 100% natural chompers we got, and remember, we may be from different eras, but at the end of the day, we’re both Joe freaking Biden,” he said.

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live was surprisingly the first time Sudeikis has hosted since he left the show in 2013. He has made several surprise appearances though, including the April 25, 2020, SNL at Home episode. Sudeikis’ appearance on the show that made him famous comes after the stunning success of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which earned him an Emmy last month. The show, inspired by NBC Sports commercials he made, has been a hit with audiences and critics. Apple TV+ has already picked up the show for a third season.

The musical performer for Sudeikis’ episode was Brandi Carlile, who was making her SNL debut. Carlile’s latest album, In These Silent Days, was released in October. The album earned critical praise and includes the single “Right on Time.” New SNL episodes air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.