'SNL' Reveals Jim Carrey's Replacement for Joe Biden in Pence Vaccination Cold Open

The final Saturday Night Live episode of 2020 kicked off with another cold open skewering political headlines from the past week. The show parodied Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Second Lady Karen Pence (Lauren Holt) getting their coronavirus vaccines on Friday morning. The cold open also introduced cast member Alex Moffat as the new actor playing President-elect Joe Biden and replacing Jim Carrey. "I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless," Pence said. "That's why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it. Instead, he sent me to be his..." "Human shield," a doctor (Mickey Day) said. Pence first thought the vaccine needed to be given to him through the behind, even starting to undo his pants. The doctor administered it through the arm, which was a relief to Pence. He got a lollipop for his good behavior. "A lolly? Well, I guess it's 5:00 somewhere." At this point, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) popped in. Pence wanted to know how she got into the White House. "I won more votes," Harris said. She also slapped him when he suggested the election results might not hold up. "Trump made me do it!" Pence said.

Alex Moffatt is a much better Joe Biden. Good choice. 👏👏👏 @nbcsnl #SNL #SNLChristmas — Kristin Hanna (@MrsHannaReads) December 20, 2020 Biden then came in, with Pence making a remark about how he looked differently. "I'm like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I'm a different guy," Biden said. "There's a good chance that this time next year, I'm gonna be Mario Lopez." Biden then assured Americans he will be a leader and have a diverse cabinet. "And I will make sure Joe will never specify what he means by 'diverse,'" Harris said. "That is my Christmas present to you, America." Just at the very end, Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) jumped in with his hair dye leaking, shocking Pence. Ben Carson (Kenan Thompson) also came in to ask what his job is.

I like Alex Moffat's Biden #SNL — PJamma😷 (@mspammajamma) December 20, 2020 Jim Carrey revealed on Twitter Saturday he was only signed for six weeks, and he appeared in the first six episodes of the season. Now that the deal is over, he is moving on. "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s—. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

Mike Pence #SNL introduction has Me Crying.. I Miss @JimCarrey Playing has Joe Biden. 🗣💯😭😭🤣🤣😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ozQlGWWFZH — Koree4Real🗣✊🏾📸✈️ (@superstarboss1) December 20, 2020 Carrey was the fifth different actor to play Biden. Kevin Nealon played him back in 1991 when the show lampooned Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearings. Jason Sudeikis played Biden during President Barack Obama's administration. Last season, Woody Harrelson played Biden in two episodes during the Democratic presidential primaries. John Mulaney also played Biden in an episode he hosted last season.