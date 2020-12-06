'SNL': Chloe Fineman's Spot-on Nicole Kidman Impression Has 'Undoing' Fans' Sides Splitting

Saturday night, SNL delivered an episode that created numerous discussions on social media. Pete Davidson recreated an Eminem music video while asking Santa Claus for a PS5 while the North Pole adopted COVID-19 protocols. However, cast member Chloe Fineman drew particular attention during the cold open. She took the witness stand during an election fraud hearing and impersonated Nicole Kidman's character from HBO's The Undoing. Instead of talking about votes, however, Fineman's version discussed Hugh Grant.

Fans of SNL watched this cold open and proclaimed adoration for Fineman's performance. They said that she was the best part of the sketch and expressed hope that she will continue to be a primary figure on the long-running series. Fineman is relatively new considering that she has appeared in 27 episodes, but the fans proclaimed that she is already a big name.