'SNL': Pete Davidson Hits Back at Haters After 'It's A Wonderful Life' Table Read Controversy

During his appearance on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" this weekend, comedian Pete Davidson responded to the backlash he faced after news surfaced that he will play James Stewart's iconic role in a virtual table read of the It's A Wonderful Life script. Davidson did not think this was anything to complain about, although he admitted he would definitely be the wrong choice to play George Bailey in a remake of the 1946 movie. The table read event is scheduled for Dec. 13 and will raise funds for The Ed Asner Family Center.

"Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost asked Davidson if he had any plans for the holiday, which gave Davidson a chance to talk about the table read. Jost said it sounded like a nice idea. "You should tell that to the thousands of people on Twitter who are extremely angry about it!" Davidson said. "Why are they so mad that I'm doing a little online table read of It's A Wonderful Life? It's an old-timey film about a guy who's suicidal. I'm famously depressed and I have the complexion of someone in a black and white movie."

Davidson said he could understand the uproar if he was making an actual remake of It's A Wonderful Life. "It would be an odd casting choice," Davidson said. "It would be like rebooting The Godfather with Post Malone. Yeah, he'll make you an offer you can't understand!"

The It's A Wonderful Life table read was announced late last month. Davidson was cast in Stewart's role and his The King of Staten Island co-star Maude Apatow will play Gloria Grahame's Violet Bick part. Karolyn Grimes, the last surviving member of the It's A Wonderful Lifecast, will also take part in the event, reports Deadline. Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong and Michael Shannon signed on as well.

The event will begin on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with proceeds going to The Ed Asner Family Center, which supports mental health programs for special needs children and their families. Sony Pictures Television President Jeffrey Frost will also be honored for his support of individuals with special needs. Norman Lear will present the award and Tom Bergeron is hosting the event.

Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life hit theaters in 1946 and is a perennial holiday favorite thanks to its annual airings on NBC. This year, the network will air it on Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET; Saturday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. ET; and Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. E! will also run the film on a loop on Friday, Dec. 25, beginning at 6 a.m. ET, notes TV Guide. The film is also available to stream at any time with an Amazon Prime subscription.