Eminem Fans Weigh in on 'SNL' 'Stan' Parody Starring Pete Davidson

Saturday night, SNL sparked excited comments from viewers with a special sketch that parodied Eminem's "Stan." This holiday-themed segment featured Pete Davidson impersonating the rapper's obsessed fan as he sat in a basement covered with photos of Santa Claus. He wrote a letter while a thunderstorm raged outside. Unlike the Eminem video, however, the SNL cast member opted to ask for a special Christmas gift. He said that he needed a PlayStation 5.

When fans of the rapper and his music video saw the sketch, they voiced nearly unanimous praise. Many proclaimed that this was one of the best segments in recent years and said that Davidson was impressive with his impersonation. The comments continued, especially after the fans realized that Eminem even made a cameo appearance to show off his brand new PS5.