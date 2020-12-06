Eminem Fans Weigh in on 'SNL' 'Stan' Parody Starring Pete Davidson
Saturday night, SNL sparked excited comments from viewers with a special sketch that parodied Eminem's "Stan." This holiday-themed segment featured Pete Davidson impersonating the rapper's obsessed fan as he sat in a basement covered with photos of Santa Claus. He wrote a letter while a thunderstorm raged outside. Unlike the Eminem video, however, the SNL cast member opted to ask for a special Christmas gift. He said that he needed a PlayStation 5.
When fans of the rapper and his music video saw the sketch, they voiced nearly unanimous praise. Many proclaimed that this was one of the best segments in recent years and said that Davidson was impressive with his impersonation. The comments continued, especially after the fans realized that Eminem even made a cameo appearance to show off his brand new PS5.
Pete davidson parodying eminem’s stan video... MIGHT be the best thing SNL has done since the Tom Hanks jeopardy sketch.pic.twitter.com/OZi8sII7xp— Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) December 6, 2020
Me and all my fellow Eminem stans immediately noticing that’s Stan:#SNL pic.twitter.com/f3kgIZsptY— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 6, 2020
when Pete Davidson flips Eminem’s STAN for Christmas 🎄🔥 pic.twitter.com/EAjj7qEuVy— ɢᴏ ꜱᴛʀᴇᴀᴍ ꜱᴍɪᴛʜᴇʀᴇᴇɴꜱ🔥 (@ekohmusic) December 6, 2020
Eminem in this SNL Skit is the cutest thing I have seen in ages. He really looks like a happy kid on Christmas. Eminem how he is wearing this jumper down on the floor in front of the tree opening the gift -》perfect. We deserve that after we missed him so long. #eminem pic.twitter.com/TUhIH8V0xe— Eminem & Shady News (@ShadyFansite) December 6, 2020
omg🥺🥺 @Eminem i love you so much ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OHB4WoqtiW— Sasha (@mrs_matherss) December 6, 2020
Beard 🔥🧔 pic.twitter.com/IWZZVCl1g5— THE EMINEM BIBLE (@TheEminemBible) December 6, 2020
The flow. The passion. The dedication to being Stu.— Pete (@PetesWeed) December 6, 2020
Pete Davidson is simply one of the greatest out there. pic.twitter.com/RGOJA6HZR8
Eminem at the end is everything 😂😂😂— Rihyoncé (@robyngiselle) December 6, 2020
These are the questions that keep me up at night. https://t.co/AIkKPcHN6c— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 6, 2020
pete davidson’s rendition of stan is exactly what we needed this saturday goodnight pic.twitter.com/dUQaa3rO6n— ً (@davidsonfiles) December 6, 2020
Devon Sawa when he sees Pete Davidson playing Stan’s brother Stu on #SNL be like: pic.twitter.com/DJ8XRqFwiC— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 6, 2020
Eminem did a cameo!!!!!! Legend!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GbJecc76cE— INFINITYxLIFE (@DancingInfinit1) December 6, 2020
being an eminem fan is feeling happy for he showing up for 5 seconds— 𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖔 (@brunuzs) December 6, 2020
Pete Davidson slayed Eminem’s “Stan” recreation✨ #snl pic.twitter.com/wj8kMR55eu— sarah🦋 (@slimshadysbitch) December 6, 2020