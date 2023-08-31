'Smallville' Blue Beetle Scene Resurfaces After Movie's Premiere, Sparking Confusion

A scene from Smallville is making rounds on social media but for a very confusing reason. The new Blue Beetle movie from DC came out in theaters just a couple of weeks ago. One person on Twitter seemingly posted what they thought, or just for jokes, a scene from the film. It wouldn't have been that bad, but it was very obvious that it wasn't up to standards for a typical DC film these days. Many were quick to point out, including in the Community Notes, that the scene is, in fact, from the CW/WB series, Smallville.

The scene in question is from Season 10, Episode 18, "Booster." Directed by Smallville star Tom Welling, the episode sees Jaren Brandt Bartlett as Jaime Reyes, a young teen who comes in contact with alien technology while on his way to Kord Industries. It encases him in a weaponized robotic suit, becoming Blue Beetle. Since he can't control the suit, Jaime begins destroying property and injuring people. With the help of Booster Gold and Clark's advice, Jaime is able to gain control of the suit and later decides to use it to be a superhero.

The CW logo was literally right in front of your face 💀 https://t.co/8KBsmk9uCx — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) August 28, 2023

Meanwhile, on Twitter, plenty of people have called out the user. Mostly for the fact that the CW logo can clearly be seen in the bottom right corner, "in plain sight." Another pointed out that the CW logo "was literally right in front of your face." Even so, the tweet did trick a few people, and some thought it really was from the new movie. Luckily, most have seen that it is from Smallville and were even offended that so many people haven't seen the Superman prequel. Whether or not the Twitter user meant the tweet as a joke is unknown, but it did seem to have fooled people, even if most knew right away that that was not the same Blue Beetle from the movie.

Luckily, the Blue Beetle movie looks better than the scene on The CW, not that there was anything bad about it. Smallville was peak CW. The film stars Xolo Maridueña as the titular hero alongside Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. It only came out on Aug. 18, so there is plenty of time to watch it. All 10 seasons of Smallville are also available to stream on Hulu if you want to get your DC fix some other way and see how those heroes compare to the big-screen ones.