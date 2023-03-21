'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Star Marta Milans on 'Insane' Cameo Appearance of Major DC Character (Exclusive)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods spoilers ahead! Shazam! Fury of the Gods featured a big surprise that had fans talking. Toward the end of the film, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) made an appearance to bring Shazam (Zachary Levi) back to life. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Marta Milans who plays Rosa in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and she shared details about the big scene.

"Well, it was insane because my little niece, my brother's daughter, Shauna, who's also my goddaughter, she is obsessed with Wonder Woman," Milans exclusively told PopCulture. "She's from Spain. So she calls her 'Wander Woman.' She has her own language to refer to as 'Wander Woman.' For me to know that my little niece is going to see her auntie sharing a scene with 'Wander Woman' is everything to me."

(Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA)

And despite being in the same scene with Gadot, Milans said Gadot was in a different location from the rest of the cast in the scene. "When we filmed it, Gal, I think, had recently given birth to one of her children, and she was in London and we were in Atlanta," Milans explained. "So the face-to-face scene was only filmed with Zach, I think, in London, or I don't know where, but it wasn't with us. So I didn't get to meet her, but I share a scene with Wonder Woman. That's pretty cool."

While Milans missed out on working with Gadot, she enjoyed being part of one of the more emotional scenes of the film. "My favorite was a scene where Billy (Asher Angel) finally calls me Mom. I first read the script. The first day I ever read it. I had to call our writer, Henry [Gayden], in tears, thanking him. Because no matter how that scene would be filmed, and I think it's filmed beautifully, and it's edited in a beautiful way. But even on paper, the things that she says to him when he realizes he's so afraid of losing a family again. He had a whole struggle in the first movie trying to find a family because he knew he had a mom. He wasn't an orphan. It is just that his mom was lost. And then when he realizes his mom actually never wanted to find him, which is horrible, he then realizes, 'Oh my God, I have a pretty good family that I can be a part of.'"