Showtime Cancels ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ After 2 Seasons

Showtime has canceled series I’m Dying Up Here after two seasons.

The drama, which followed a group of standup comedians living in Los Angeles in 1970’s, had an ensemble cast led by Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, who played the fierce comedy club owner, Goldie. The cancellation was made official on Friday.

The show also starred Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy; Daly, Nicole Ari Parker, Xosha Roquemore, Stefania LaVie Owen and Brad Garrett joined the show in recurring roles in Season 2, Variety reports.

I’m Dying Up Here was based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. The series was executive produced by Dave Flebotte, Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Christina Wayne, Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson, and Endemol Shine Studios served as executive producers on Season 2. Jim Carrey was also among its executive producers.

According to Deadline, I’m Dying Up Here never attracted much of an audience. However, the series was picked up for a second season, at the same time as Carrey’s other series, Kidding, which he also stars in, was picked up to series.

Kidding recently premiered to average ratings and is very likely to be renewed for a second season, according to the outlet.

Showtime’s biggest ratings hit, dramedy Shameless, is currently airing its ninth season, the last season before star Emmy Rossum departs the show.

Just before the premiere of season 9 in September, Rossum announced she would be leaving the show in a lengthy Facebook message, which was then confirmed by Showtime. Though the news did not sit well with fans of the series, Shameless is still set to continue for years to come, as the network’s signature series.

Series showrunner John Wells revealed how the show will be handling her exit.

“It’s painful, wonderful, exciting and a little frightening. We’re rewriting the end of this season. I’m rethinking episodes 13 and 14, so we can deal with Fiona leaving in a way that feels true to the show and also sets us up for more storytelling in the future,” Wells explained.

“Everything that we’ll do with Fiona leaving and then hopefully returning at some point in the future — should Emmy choose to — will be based on that basic premise that these are damaged people who still really love each other and pull together to get through things,” he added.

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.