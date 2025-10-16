‘Sheriff Country’ Star Morena Baccarin Previews ‘Fire Country’ Spinoff (Exclusive)

The Fire Country world is expanding with a new spinoff, Sheriff Country, and star Morena Baccarin spoke to PopCulture.com all about it.

Premiering on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Sheriff Country follows Baccarin Sheriff Mickey Fox as she investigates criminal activity in Edgewater and contends with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

The series also stars Matt Lauria, W. Earl Brown, Michele Weaver, and Christopher Gorham. The wait has been a long one, as Baccarin’s Mickey was introduced in Season 2 of Fire Country in the hopes of getting a spinoff, which was ordered not long after for the 2025-26 season. Baccarin returned for an episode of Fire Country’s third season, along with Brown as Mickey’s father, Wes, and now, fans will soon be meeting everyone else. Take a look at what Baccarin had to say about the much-anticipated new series. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS

PopCulture: How would you describe Sheriff Country?

Morena Baccarin: I would describe it as the sort of underbelly of Edgewater. A little grittier than Fire Country. Same town, same people, with some fun, soapy elements.

PC: Considering you were first introduced as Sheriff Mickey Fox during the second season of Fire Country, how does it feel finally being able to share the world of Sheriff Country with everyone?

Baccarin: You’ve nailed it there. Finally. Yeah. It’s been a long time in the making, but I’m so excited that it’s finally here. I think people are gonna really love this world. They’ve already gotten a feel for it in Fire Country, and this is sort of deepening their knowledge of the community. And this character is, I think, very likable. What drew me to her is her sort of fierce loyalty to her town and her people and her inability to kind of… when she’s vulnerable, she just wants to bear down and hide it and just pretend everything’s fine and gets this really amazing dynamic of somebody that has got you, has got your back no matter what, but the cracks start to show a little bit.

PC: With how Fire Country’s third season ended and how Season 4 is going to pick up, will we see that impact on Sheriff Country?

Baccarin: We have some crossovers. We have some of their characters coming to us and some of our characters going to them. And it’s sort of like we’re continuing the story and the plot. We definitely live in the same world, and the same things that have happened have occurred on our show. We all know of each other. So, it’s kind of a fun way to peek under the rug.

PIctured: Matt Lauria as Nathan Boone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS

PC: Fans have already met Mickey and Wes, but what can you say about the other characters?

Baccarin: So, Skye, who is Mickey’s daughter, is struggling with drug addiction and will get into some trouble in the first few episodes of the season. They have a tough relationship. It’s hard to be a mom, but to be a sheriff mom kinda adds that layer, that it complicates their world. Ex-husband Travis is… they have a decent relationship, but when things heat up and stuff happens, you see the cracks. They don’t see eye-to-eye, and so there’s a lot of good and bad sparks that fly there.

And the partnership with Boone is really interesting. They are at odds immediately with each other in the pilot, but you get a sense that they’re fiercely loyal to each other and they’re really great partners, but they get ahead sometimes in how they wanna go about doing things. But it’s gonna be one of those relationships that has its ups and downs, but they’re forever loyal to each other.

PC: How is that dynamic with Matt and exploring more of their relationship and partnership?

Baccarin: It’s really fun. We have a total blast on set. Matt is just a wonderful person, and we have a lot of fun working together. And as the characters, it’s not like those partnerships you’ve seen with Mulder and Scully, and in Moonlighting, you kinda saw a little bit of that dynamic, where it’s like they’re such good friends. They know each other so well. They argue a lot. They bump heads on how to handle things, but they always guide each other’s backs in a real way. And so it’s really fun to watch it unfold.

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS

PC: You said that we’ll be seeing some of the characters intertwining between both shows. What has it been like being able to explore more of Mickey and Sharon’s dynamic?

Baccarin: It’s been great. I mean, when we started on Fire Country, we weren’t speaking to each other, and we had to sort of catch up our relationship. And then, as it progresses, they definitely have a dynamic that is really complicated. They’re sisters. Mickey also feels like she knows what to do more than Sharon does. They’re there for each other and like family, they fight, and they have a different point of view of things, and they grew up together, but also separately. So it offers a peek into a different part of the town and how bifurcated a family can be, but still be there for each other.

PC: What are you most excited for fans to see with Sheriff Country?

Baccarin: I think they’re gonna have such a good time watching the show. It’s funny. It’s action-packed. It’s soapy in a really, really delicious way. It’s like Grey’s Anatomy meets Cops. It’s just really enjoyable. It’s an enjoyable watch, and I think the characters are very, very likable.

PC: Is there anything else you can tease about the new series?

Baccarin: Complicated relationships, crossovers with Fire Country, and some pretty juicy stories.

Sheriff Country premieres on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, following the Season 4 premiere of Fire Country. Starting Oct. 24, Sheriff Country will be kicking off Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Fire Country.