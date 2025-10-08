‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Fire Country’ Spinoffs Finally Premiere Next Week

The highly-anticipated Blue Bloods and Fire Country spinoffs are premiering in just over a week.

Boston Blue and Sheriff Country will launch on Friday, Oct. 17 on CBS.

Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone. She investigates criminal activity while patrolling the streets of Edgewater, “contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.” The series also stars Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, and Christopher Gorham.

The show initially started as a backdoor pilot during Season 2 of Fire Country, which introduced Baccarin’s Mickey. CBS ordered the series soon after for the 2025-26 season, meaning the wait has been a long one. There was a crossover during Season 3 of Fire Country that introduced Brown’s Wes, and there will be plenty more to come in the upcoming seasons.

Sheriff Country is not the only new show on Oct. 17. Immediately following the spinoff’s premiere, fans will be welcomed back into the Blue Bloods Universe with offshoot Boston Blue. It was ordered to series in February, just two months after Blue Bloods ended. Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as Detective Danny Reagan, who takes a position with the Boston Police Department. He’s paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

Danny will not be moving to Boston by himself, as he hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in the Massachusetts capital city. The cast also includes Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, and Ernie Hudson. Additionally, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will reprise her role as Danny’s sister Erin Reagan in the series premiere and will return to direct a future episode of the first season.

Season 4 of Fire Country will kick off the night on Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the series premiere of Sheriff Country at 9 p.m. ET, while Boston Blue rounds out the night at 10 p.m. ET. Starting the following week, Sheriff Country will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Fire Country. New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they premiere.