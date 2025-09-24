CBS Releases New Trailer for ‘Sheriff Country’

The Fire Country universe is expanding.

CBS has released the full trailer for upcoming spinoff, Sheriff Country.

Starring Morena Baccarin, Christopher Gorham, Michele Weaver, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown, the series is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. The Eye network ordered it to series in May 2024 after Baccarin guest starred in a backdoor pilot on Fire Country as Edgewater Country Sheriff Micky Fox, the stepsister of Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone.

In Sheriff Country, Mickey investigates “criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.” Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Fire Country creators Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnn Reed for JBTV.

In anticipation of Sheriff Country’s premiere, there was a bit of a crossover during Season 3 of Fire Country that saw Baccarin and Brown guest starring. While speaking with PopCulture.com, Max Thieriot expressed his excitement in fans being able to “dive a little deeper into the Sheriff Country world and Sheriff Country side of Edgewater.” Fans will be able to look forward to more crossovers happening this season, as the trailer shows appearances by Thieriot and Farr.

PIctured: Matt Lauria as Nathan Boone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS

Meanwhile, Sheriff Country will be one of four new shows coming to CBS this fall and one of two new shows premiering on Friday, Oct. 17. The series premiere of Sheriff Country will be followed by the series premiere of Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg. Although Sheriff Country will be premiering that night at 9 p.m. ET, the show will be moving to its regular 8 p.m. slot the following week, followed by Fire Country. New workplace comedy DMV and reality singing competition The Road will also be making their debuts on CBS in October.

The long wait for Sheriff Country is finally almost over. Be sure to tune in to the series premiere of the Fire Country spinoff on Friday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, following the Season 4 premiere of Fire Country, and streaming the next day on Paramount+. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Fire Country are available to stream on Paramount+.