See Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T.’ Photo Before Season 2 Finale

Shemar Moore is teasing the S.W.A.T. Season 2 finale and promising fans that it’s one that they won’t “want to miss.”

The Criminal Minds alum took to Instagram on Wednesday night following the CBS upfront presentation at Carnegie hall to tease the final episode of the network’s crime drama series’ sophomore run, which is set to air on Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“TOMORROW NIGHT 10/9c !!!” Moore captioned the photo of himself in character. “#SWAT SEASON 2 FINALE on #CBS!!!! YOU really don’t want to miss it!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on May 15, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT

The episode, titled “Kangaroo,” will see The Emancipators “hold a livestream kangaroo court to publicity execute city politicians; Hondo fights to lift Darryl’s spirits; Deacon feels unworthy as he prepares to receive one of the LAPD’s highest honors,” according to the IMDB listing.

Moore’s photo tease of the episode only made the anticipation even higher among fans, who expressed their excitement at the season finale in the comments section of his post.

“I just can’t wait to see what’s really gonna happen,” one fan wrote.

“So excited that I can’t wait to watch it!,” a second person added.

“Looking forward to seeing Hondo kick butt. One last time in season 2,” another fan wrote.

Based on the 1975 television series of the same name created by Robert Hamner, the rebooted version of S.W.A.T. debuted on the network in 2017. Throughout the course of its two-season run, it has proved to be a ratings success, currently averaging just under a 0.8 demo rating and ranking No. 9 among CBS’ 17 drama series.

The consistent performance resulted in CBS’ May 9 announcement that it had renewed the drama for a third season, something that Moore is likely thankful for given that he had previously dubbed the series his “dream job.”

“This is my dream job because I’ve always believed what I’m capable of,” he said in 2017. “I get to be a lead, which I’m proud of, but I’m also smart enough and humble enough to know that I can’t do it by myself and that it’s not all about me. So what I’m really proud of with S.W.A.T. is that I get to be a leader.”

When S.W.A.T. returns for its third season in the fall, it will be switching nights, moving from its typical Thursday at 10 p.m. ET timeslot and instead to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, the timeslot previously held by Criminal Minds. Moore’s former series, which is headed into its 15th and final season, will instead return at midseason.

S.W.A.T.‘s Season 2 finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.