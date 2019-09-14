‘Shameless’ Season 10 Trailer Released

Shameless fans are getting their first sneak peek into Season 10 of the hit Showtime series — the first season without Emmy Rossum‘s Fiona. In the 95-second-long trailer, Debbie (Emma Kenney) is seen struggling with the impossible task of motivating the rest of the family to save for a rainy day fund. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is seen with his new baby, Liam (Christian Isaiah) is seen exploring his black heritage, Frank (William H. Macy) is shown trying to get his hands on some cash (as always) and Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) looks like he’s having even more girl problems than before.

What’s more is that after a half-season hiatus, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) is back — and maybe didn’t get that happy-ever-after ending with Mickey (Noel Fisher) that fans saw in Season 9.

“The more things change, the more they stay insane,” text reads on the trailer.

Earlier this year, Monaghan explained his decision to return to Shameless less than four months after leaving the show. It turned out that it decided to be about the money, with Monaghan explaining that Shameless was not initially going to be renewed for a tenth season.

“I’ve renewed [my contract] a number of times and it got to a point where I wanted to step away for creative reasons as well as business, which many other actors had done on the show years earlier,” Monaghan told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I took some time away and talked to showrunner John Wells about possible things we could do with the character in the future and we got to a place both creatively and financially where I felt comfortable coming back. Much of that had to do with what we are going to do with the story. I’m excited to go back and do that.”

Earlier this summer, Kenney took to Twitter to share a few photos of the cast on set of Season 10. “So excited to bring in our 10TH SEASON(!!!!) with my familyyyyyyy & welcome to our new regulars,” she captioned the snapshots featuring her, White and Macy. “@SHO_Shameless 10 feels like a fresh new pilot!”

The popular Showtime series was renewed for a 10th season back in January, making it the network’s longest-running series to date.

Season 10 of Shameless premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Photo credit: Showtime