‘Shameless’ Fans React to Cameron Monaghan’s Surprise Exit

Shameless fans are already reeling from the show’s latest major cast exit: Cameron Monoghan.

Monoghan announced that he would be leaving Showtime‘s Shameless on Monday evening, in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring some screen shots from the show. Within ten minutes, Monoghan had racked up over 32,000 likes, and the comment section had filled with plaintive cries over his departure.

“The next episode will be my last,” Monoghan announced in his post. “I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him.”

“Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?” He finished.

For fans, this farewell was equal parts sad and surprising.

“Thank you is just not a big enough sentiment,” one fan wrote. “I wish you nothing but love, light, & love as you move forward.”



“Seeing Ian grow up and having maybe one of the best character developments ever was amazing. I’m so sad… but I support you and love you so much,” added another. “Goodbye Ian Gallagher.”

Many fans called Ian their favorite character on the show, and wondered what the series will look like without him.

“Thank you so much for being a part of this crazy, adorable and amazing project,” one commenter wrote. “Ian will always be a favorite character.”

“Seriously just cut the show at this point,” said another, with a string of crying emojis. “You and Fiona?!?”

Of course, many also commented on the apparent epidemic of departures from the Shameless cast recently. Emmy Rossum, who played Fiona Gallagher, is leaving the show as well.

“Nooooooooo I love this kid- the actor AND his character Ian,” someone wrote. “You will be missed and with Emmy leaving too not sure I can continue after this season.”

Rossum will be finishing out the season before leaving herself. She announced her departure back in August in a post on Facebook.

“Until Shameless came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me,” she wrote. “See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of.”

New episodes of Shameless air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.