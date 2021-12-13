Kim Cattrall Weighs in on ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Without Actually Weighing In

Former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has not directly commented on the sequel series And Just Like That…, but she has at least seen a few tweets about it. Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones on the original series, liked several tweets that appeared to reference And Just Like That… as well as tweets showing support for her. The Liverpool-born star has repeatedly said over the years she was not interested in playing Samantha again or reuniting with her co-stars.

A quick glance at the tweets Cattrall recently liked shows that she is aware of fan support for her decision not to come back. “I am such a fan. With the [SATC] reboot happening, they keep bringing you up,” one fan wrote to Cattrall. “I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy.”

“Just a [Cattrall] appreciation tweet! Peace and love,” reads one tweet she liked. “And just like that…I want to re-watch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall,” reads another tweet, referencing the 2014-2016 series she made in Toronto. “Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” another Twitter user wrote. “And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything [Cattrall] is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet,” another fan wrote.

Cattrall starred as Samantha in the entire original Sex and the City run, and reprised the part in the 2008 and 2010 movies. She decided against starring in a third movie. “I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough,” she told The Guardian in 2019. “I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis did return for And Just Like That…, alongside several supporting stars. The series did explain Samantha’s absence right away in the first episode. Although Samantha made a nice gesture for Carrie (Parker) in the premiere, showrunner Michael Patrick King told Vanity Fair there are no plans for Cattrall to come back. In fact, Cattrall has not even contacted him since the premiere. Instead, the writers decided to end Carrie and Samantha’s friendship. They also decided Samantha would live in London.

“Our show has always been about breakups,” King explained. “Steve and Miranda broke up 500 times, you know. The obstacle was that Kim moved on. She doesn’t wanna play Samantha. So what do we do about Samantha? No one wanted to kill her. We love Samantha. Samantha’s alive and vibrant somewhere.”