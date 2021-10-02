‘Sex and The City’ Alum Willie Garson’s Son Posts Throwback Clip Honoring Late Actor

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson passed away at the age of 57 on Sept. 22 after battling pancreatic cancer, and his friends, family, and fans have been mourning his death. His son, Nathen Garson, shared a sweet throwback about his father on Instagram, sharing a video and photo of the two of them at a nightclub.

“Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000,” he wrote. “I’m sure your dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast.” Garson adopted Nathen in 2010 when he was 9 years old after the actor decided he didn’t want to wait until he was married to start a family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nathen wrote another tribute to Garson in the week following his passing. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” Nathan wrote. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Garson’s co-star Sarah Jessica Parker wrote a devastating tribute to her friend on Instagram shortly after his death. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship,” Parker wrote. “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Parker told Garson she would “miss everything about” him and plans to replay their last moments together. “I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” Parker continued. “Your absence [is] a crater that I will fill with [the] blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

“My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen,” Parker wrote to Garson’s son. “You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson.”