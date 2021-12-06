‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth Admits Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Feud Is ‘Sad and Uncomfortable’

Sex and the City star Chris Noth recently opened up the feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, admitting that he finds it to be “sad and uncomfortable.” While speaking with The Guardian, Noth addressed the longstanding rivalry, saying that he has “absolutely no idea what [Cattrall’s] thinking is, or her emotions.” Noth and Parker will soon appear in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, but Cattrall will not.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” Noth went on to say, seemingly referring to things that Cattrall has said publically about Parker in the past. “I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.” Noth continued, “I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

During the interview, Noth also discussed his character in the franchise, Mr. Big, and shared some insight into how he thinks of the wealthy New York businessman. “I never saw him as an alpha male, that’s so funny that you say that. But it’s true, I do get offers to play these power-broker types.” he then joked, “I know how to put on a suit, but my wife put it perfectly when she said, ‘I don’t think people realize that you’re kind of schlubby.’”

Noth later offered his thoughts on how Sex and the City had a major influence on how people saw the city of New York, expressing concern that it may have given an inaccurate, or one-sided, portrayal. “I feel a little guilty that our show became the look for what New York is. That glamour always existed, but it wasn’t the only look. It’s kind of like what the Kardashians have done to culture in America: millions of people following them because they have a thousand shoes in their closets. No, no – it’s not the same.”

He added, “Sex and the City has a lot to offer in terms of its vision of New York, because people do need a certain glamour. But many neighborhoods have changed, so it’s a love-hate kinda thing.” And Just Like That… is set to debut Dec. 9, only on HBO Max.