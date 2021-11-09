‘Sex and the City’ Fans Get Festive Holiday Treat Amid Upcoming HBO Max ‘And Just Like That…’ Revival

Hold on to your Manolo Blahniks and cosmos! Sex and the City fans are in for a real treat ahead of the holidays this season. Coinciding with the release of the HBO Max revival series premiering this December exclusively on the streamer, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is celebrating the anticipated release with an elegant, sleek box set of the groundbreaking and iconic series, Sex and the City and its two movies, now available to purchase.

Available for the first time on Blu-ray in gorgeous high-definition, the Christmas stocking stuffer features all six seasons and its two spinoff films on 18 discs in crisp, 1080p resolution in 16:9 widescreen. With pristinely remastered audio and picture, the show can be experienced in not just English, but French, Spanish and Portuguese as well. Additionally, there are multiple subtitle options available for those that don’t want to get all the juicy fun lost in translation.

With more than 3 hours of previously released bonus features that are not in high definition but shared on other boxsets, you can finally enjoy them all in place thanks to this chic set. Some of those features include, “Inside Sex and the City,” which is a making of the series; “Meet the Cast,” introducing new fans and reacquainting old fans with their favorites, and a segment outlining the very best of the series’ fashion in “The Fashion of Sex and the City.” Additionally, for those curious about the writing process and the hilarious one-zingers Samantha is so often associated with, fans will get a kick out of the feature on “The Writers of Sex and the City.”

Further to those segments, fans can get a peek inside the realities of New York with the “Sex and the City: Real New Yorkers” feature that gives viewers a true glimpse of the city as the series celebrates the culturally diverse realism of the characters’ influential setting and ambiance. This might be the best feature, relating the show directly to its first love — NYC. Other features include Episode Commentary with executive producer, Michael Patrick King, as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette with costume designer Patricia Field, farewell tributes, alternate endings for the finale, deleted scenes and the Museum of TV and Radio Seminar Series and the USCAF Writer’s Panel Discussion.

Winner of seven Emmy Awards and the first-ever cable show to win Outstanding Comedy Series, Sex and the City revolutionized storytelling through the bonds of female friendship. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, a New York-based writer who explores and experiences the unique world of Manhattan’s dating scene, while experiencing the joys of New York life with her three best friends (and cast regulars), PR executive Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), corporate lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and an idealistic “happily ever after” kind of friend, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). The show ran from 1998 to 2004, later yielding two movie sequels and hosted a bevy of guest stars, including Bradley Cooper, Bridget Moynahan, Justin Theroux, David Duchovney, Alanis Morisette, Timothy Olyphant, Kat Dennings and plenty more.

News of the revival And Just Like That…, which will premiere next month, has set fans in a frenzy with many taking to social media over their excitement. It’s a moment in time that Parker admits she is most excited about too! “Fourteen-year-old girls walking the dog with their dads call out to me, ‘I can’t wait!’” Parker told Vogue magazine for their December issue. “I think young women still really relate to this story. It’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street.”

Sex and The City: The Complete Series with Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2 is now available to buy on Amazon, Best Buy and Target with a MSRP of $179 USD. The series and movies are also available to own on digital, where customers can instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices.