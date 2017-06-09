Sesame Street Parodies ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Following in the tradition of parodying shows like True Blood, Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire, Sesame Street has just released a parody of Orange Is The New Black, and it is every bit as amazing as you’re hoping it is.

The clip, which was recently shared by Rolling Stone, opens with a parody of the show’s opening, right down to the theme song melody.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the tune of Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time” plays, a voice sings, “The girls at school/ The girls at school/ Munch, munch, munch till your tummy’s full/ The cookies are baked/ It’s time to feed/ But healthy foods are what we need.”

Next, as the scene begins, we find out that the setting is a school named Litchfield Academy, which is a play on Litchfield Penitentiary, the home of the characters on Orange Is The New Black.

Even the Sesame Street puppets are exact replicas of characters on the show. There’s Googly Eyes, Piper Snackman, Mr. Mustache (the principal), Forlorna, and, in a blatant copy, the snack monitor is a Russian woman named Red.

The premise here is, Piper Snackman comes into the school and shakes things up when she says that oranges are a healthier snack than cookies.

While you could find it almost shocking that a show for children, especially one as iconic as Sesame Street, would parody a TV show known to be so adult, but, as previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time they’ve done this.

Up Next: Sesame Street Nails Mannequin Challenge

One of the most famous grown-up show parodies they did was Mad Men.

In that parody, the Sesame Street Muppets lampooned the hugely popular AMC show by having the characters all get dramatically mad. It’s equally as entertaining as this new parody, if not more so.

These hilarious parodies are great for parents who end up watching hours of kid shows with their children because it offers them a little something to laugh at, while still having a positive influence on young, impressionable minds.

If this parody only makes you more eager for the new season of Orange Is The New Black, you can take comfort knowing it’s only hours away from debuting on Netflix.

More: When Does Orange Is The New Black Season 5 Come Out?