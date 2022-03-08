See Kelly Ripa Transform Into Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Character

Kelly Ripa sheds her daytime TV image for the drama and mystery of Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani as she transforms for the Live with Kelly and Ryan‘s annual montage of Oscar-nominated films. The talk show released a brief teaser clip from the upcoming episode, which is scheduled to premiere the day after this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“Do we have a demitasse? I have my spoon,” Ripa says, using a strong Italian accent. “Grazie, amore.” She also recreated Lady Gaga’s iconic ad-libbed “Father, Son, and House of Gucci” line from the film. The scene she reenacted was the ski trip in which Reggiani begins to suspect her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) of cheating.

Gaga didn’t receive an Oscar nod for the role –– which many considered to be a major snub –– but, she will be presenting at the 94th annual Academy Awards which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27.

Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest also unveiled one of his customized looks for the upcoming episode, revealing he’ll be paying homage to Tom Holland’s Spider-man character from the latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The After-Oscars Show will air on Monday, March 28.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by a trio of women: Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer –– marking the first time a trio has ever hosted the show. Ahead of the program, Schumer teases that she’ll be getting herself into some trouble when she hits the stage.”I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual],” Schumer told Extra on Monday. “I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]… Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we’re having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one… because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”