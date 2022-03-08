Amy Schumer Teases She’ll Get Into ‘Trouble’ Hosting Oscars

The only guarantee that comes with an Oscars hosting job is that someone will not like your performance, and Amy Schumer is prepared. The comedian, who is part of the first trio to host an Oscars ceremony in over three decades, said she is expecting to get “in some trouble” during the show. Schumer will be hosting the ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual],” Schumer, 40, told Extra on Monday. “Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we’re having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one… because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”

The 94th Academy Awards will be the first time the Oscars will have multiple hosts since 2011 when Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted together. The last time three people hosted a ceremony was back in 1987, when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan hosted. It’s the first time multiple women have hosted since Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda co-hosted the 1977 ceremony with Richard Pryor and Warren Beatty. Schumer also has awards show experience, as she hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

The rehearsals for the ceremony have been “so fun,” Schumer told Entertainment Tonight last week. “Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast.” The Life & Beth star said there is no competition between the three, adding, “We’re really enjoying each other.”

The 2022 Oscars will be produced by Will Packer, who worked with Hall on Girls Trip. “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers,” Packer said when announcing the hosts last month. “It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.”

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC Sunday, March 27, live from the Doly Theatre. The most-nominated film is The Power of the Dog with 12 nominations, including Best Picture. The other Best Picture nominees are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.