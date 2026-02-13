‘Scrubs’ Revival Trailer Released

Scrubs is coming back.

ABC has released the official trailer for the much-anticipated revival of the beloved medical sitcom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will all be returning to star in the new series and serve as executive producers. On top of fans seeing JD, Turk, and Elliot, fellow original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will be guest starring as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively. The trailer gives people a look at what Sacred Heart is now, and it seems to still come with all the chaos that the original hospital had, with new and veteran doctors and nurses.

Play video

In the Scrubs revival, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Scrubs premiered in 2001 on NBC and ran for seven seasons on the network until 2008. ABC ultimately picked up the show before it eventually ended in 2010 after a total of nine seasons. Throughout its run, Scrubs also starred Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, Michael Mosley, and Dave Franco. Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis, who recurred on the original series as Dr. Todd Quinlan and Dr. Hooch, respectively, are set to reprise their roles in the revival.

SCRUBS – “Episode 102” (Disney/Jeff Weddell) ZACH BRAFF, DONALD FAISON

The new cast consists of Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow. Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Additional EPs include showrunner Aseem Batra and Randall Winston. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Fans will be able to return to Sacred Heart Hospital for the first time in over 15 years on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Now would be a great time to rewatch the original series, which is streaming in full on Hulu. New episodes of the revival will be streaming on the Disney-owned streamer the day after they premiere. The wait for the revival has been a long one, and that wait is finally almost over.