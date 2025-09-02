‘Scrubs’ Just Cast Another Original Cast Member for Reboot

Another original Scrubs star is joining the reboot.

Deadline reports that Judy Reyes will be reprising her role as Carla Espinosa in a special recurring guest star capacity for the upcoming new series on ABC.

Reyes joins original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, all of whom will be leading the reboot and reprising their roles as JD Dorian, Christopher Turk, and Elliot Reid, respectively. They will also executive produce the series, which received a series order in July and comes from 20th Television.

Reyes’ addition is not so surprising, as she was a series regular for the first eight seasons, and Carla and Turk are not only married but have two kids together. It’s unknown if that has changed since the original series ended, but considering their relationship in the original series, that would be highly unlikely. However, it was still a bit hard to tell if Reyes would be able to make it work, as she’s a series regular on fellow ABC series High Potential. Reportedly, special arrangements were made to accommodate Reyes’ schedule, but it likely helps that both shows are on the Disney-owned network.

The new Scrubs, set for a midseason 2026 premiere, JD and Turk will be scrubbing in together “for the first time in a long time – medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Created by Bill Lawrence, who is also on hand for the new series, the original Scrubs ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2008 and an additional two seasons on ABC from 2009 to 2010. Talks of a Scrubs reboot or revival have been going on for years now, and Lawrence has remained optimistic that it would happen. Much of the cast, also consisting of Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, Michael Mosley, and Dave Franco, has expressed interest in doing another show.

A premiere date for the reboot has not been announced, but ABC has confirmed it will premiere at some point during the 2025-26 season and will air in 2026. For now, the original series is streaming in full on Hulu.