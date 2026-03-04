‘Scrubs’ Revival Premieres to Record-Making Ratings on ABC

Scrubs isn’t flatlining with viewers after making its return to ABC after nearly two decades.

The reboot of the beloved medical comedy, starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison, hit 11.4 million viewers in the five days following its Feb. 25 premiere, as per Variety, citing a combination of Nielsen’s live telecast ratings and Disney’s streaming data.

Videos by PopCulture.com

zach braff and donald faison on ABC’s ‘SCrubs’ reboot, which premiered on Feb. 25. (Disney/Jeff Weddell)

Those numbers make the Scrubs reboot premiere ABC’s most-streamed comedy and most-streamed series premiere since Tim Allen and Kat Dennings’ Shifting Gears premiered on Jan. 8, 2025, as per Disney.

In terms of its broadcast, the Scrubs premiere was the most-watched comedy among adults age 18-49 since the Shifting Gears debut and the crossover episode between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia that aired the same night (excluding telecasts that had an NFL game lead-in).

Scrubs initially premiered on NBC in 2001, but moved to ABC for its eighth and ninth seasons in 2009. In July 2025, ABC ordered a reboot of the comedy, with original cast members Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley returning.

zach braff and donald faison on the ‘scrubs’ reboot, which premiered on Feb. 25. (Disney/Jeff Weddell)

In the Scrubs reboot, “JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time,” as per the official logline. “Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Newcomers to the world of Scrubs include Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, who plays Vanessa Bayer, the head of a wellness program for faculty and staff members at Sacred Heart Hospital, and Joel Kim Booster, who plays attending Dr. Eric Park. The new intern class also features newbies Ana Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara and Amanda Morrow as Dashana.

Scrubs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.