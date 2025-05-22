‘Scrubs’ Revival Signs Major Star to Return

Paging Dr. John Dorian for the Scrubs revival!

Zach Braff has closed his deal to return as JD for the upcoming sequel of the beloved series, TVLine reports.

The ABC sequel series is still awaiting an official green light at the network and is still looking to close deals with fellow OG cast members Donald Faison (Christopher Turk) and Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), who are expected to return as series regulars.

TVLine also reports that a number of other Scrubs cast members, including Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) and John C. McGinley (Perry Cox), are in talks to recur.

News first broke in October 2024 that a Scrubs reboot was seriously in the works, with creator Bill Lawrence telling Deadline that the new iteration was “getting really close to being figured out.”

“I think it’s getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way,” Lawrence said at the time. “Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited, so very close.”

He continued of the decision to bring back the beloved comedy, “We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo. A: People wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling.”

He added, “So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

That same month, Lawrence told TVLine that the Scrubs reboot would not retcon any of the events of the controversial ninth season, which switched locations and focused on a group of newbies.

“Kerry Bishé, [Michael] Mosley, Dave Franco… they’re all still working for a reason. They’re all very good,” he said at the time. “I’m not against seeing those people [again], and I think it would be fun to have one of them zip by.”

What Lawrence thought the new show would “really be focusing on,” though, was “a place where some of our core regulars still work as physicians,” asking, “And who are the new interns or residents at that hospital?”